Feb 18, 2025, 11:51 AM

Bus crash in Bolivia kills over 30 people

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – More than 30 people have been killed in a bus crash on a mountain road in Bolivia, police say.

The vehicle plunged almost 800m (2625 ft) into a ravine the southwestern district of Yocalla, an officer said, BBC reported.

Fourteen people were also injured, including four children, an official from a local hospital said in a video.

Bolivia has notoriously dangerous roads, particularly in mountainous areas.

The accident happened between the cities of Potosí and Oruro, police said.

Officials believe that the crash could have been caused by speeding, with the driver "unable" to control the bus, police colonel Victor Benavides told the AFP news agency.

This is believed to be the most serious road accident reported in the South American country so far this year.

