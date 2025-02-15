  1. Culture
Feb 15, 2025, 10:54 AM

Musician:

Kuwati music reflection of Baloch history, culture

Kuwati music reflection of Baloch history, culture

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Isa Baloch, the player of Kuwati local music believes that this music is a reflection of the spirit of mysticism, history, and culture of the Baloch people, and it is still alive.

Isa Baloch, the Iranian musician performed Kuwati music (local music in SE Iran) at the 40th International Fajr Music Festival.

"Kuwati music is mostly performed in religious circles and has a mystical and spiritual aspect. Of course, this music is used in celebrations, festivals, and mourning ceremonies. In other words, this type of music is mixed with the life and culture of the Baloch people and their sadness and happiness," Isa Baloch said in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

Despite the effects of modernity and cultural changes, this type of music is still alive and Baloch artists are always trying to preserve it and pass it on to the next generation, he also said.

Hailing festivals like Fajr Music Festival, he said, "Festivals play an important role in introducing ethnic music and provide an opportunity for artists to gather together and get to know each other better."

MNA/6378423

News ID 228351
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News