Kuwati music reflection of Baloch history, culture

Isa Baloch, the Iranian musician performed Kuwati music (local music in SE Iran) at the 40th International Fajr Music Festival.

"Kuwati music is mostly performed in religious circles and has a mystical and spiritual aspect. Of course, this music is used in celebrations, festivals, and mourning ceremonies. In other words, this type of music is mixed with the life and culture of the Baloch people and their sadness and happiness," Isa Baloch said in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

Despite the effects of modernity and cultural changes, this type of music is still alive and Baloch artists are always trying to preserve it and pass it on to the next generation, he also said.

Hailing festivals like Fajr Music Festival, he said, "Festivals play an important role in introducing ethnic music and provide an opportunity for artists to gather together and get to know each other better."

MNA/6378423