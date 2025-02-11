  1. World
Sweden arrests suspect over preparing for terrorist attack

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – One suspect was arrested in the Stockholm area on Tuesday morning on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack, the Swedish Security Service (Sopo) announced.

"The case concerns violent Islamist extremism," the security service said in a statement.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including preparing for a terrorist crime, aggravated participation in a terrorist group, preparation for attempted murder, and preparation for a serious offense under Sweden’s law on flammable and explosive materials.

The security service also said the operation was done in close cooperation with police and took place without incident.

The case is not connected to any other ongoing investigations, it said.

Sweden raised its terror alert to level four (high) in 2023, after several instances of Quran burning triggered protests and threats.

Less than two weeks ago, Salwan Momika, who publicly burned and ripped pages out of the Holy Quran outside the Stockholm Mosque, was shot dead in his apartment in Sweden.

