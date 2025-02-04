Trump seeks new $1 billion arms sale to Israel: US media

The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials familiar with the sale, reported on Monday that the proposed arms package includes 4,700 1,000-pound bombs, valued at over $700 million, in addition to armored bulldozers manufactured by Caterpillar, which are worth more than $300 million.

Funding for this request is expected to come from the annual military assistance the United States provides to Israel, which totals $3.8 billion each year through the foreign military financing program.

The specific types of bombs in the latest arms package sale include 1,000-pound “general purpose” bombs and Caterpillar D9 armored bulldozers, which have historically been used to raze houses and other buildings in the West Bank as part of an ongoing operation in Jenin.

A report published by The Washington Post revealed that US tech companies had worked directly with Israel and provided the regime with more access to the company’s latest AI services from the early weeks of the Gaza war to defeat Palestinians.

Israel has received a record $17.9 billion in weaponry from October 2023 to October 2024, and in January, former President Joe Biden announced an $8 billion arms package for Israel.

SD/