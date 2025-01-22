  1. World
  2. Europe
Jan 22, 2025, 9:17 AM

Death toll rises to 76 in Turkish ski resort fire

Death toll rises to 76 in Turkish ski resort fire

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – The death toll from the fire in the ski resort in Turkey's Bolu mountains has increased to 76.

A fire at a ski resort Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey's Bolu mountains killed 76 people and injured dozens on Jan. 21, forcing panicked guests to jump out of windows in the middle of the night.

The fire began around 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) on the restaurant floor of the 12-storey Grand Kartal Hotel, authorities said, Duvar English reported.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said there had been 238 guests staying at the hotel, situated at the base of several ski slopes, which smoldered until the afternoon.

Police detained nine people as part of the investigation, Yerlikaya said, adding that prosecutors would shed light on the cause of the fire and that the people responsible would be brought to justice.

MP/

News ID 227271

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News