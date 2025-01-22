Death toll rises to 76 in Turkish ski resort fire

A fire at a ski resort Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey's Bolu mountains killed 76 people and injured dozens on Jan. 21, forcing panicked guests to jump out of windows in the middle of the night.

The fire began around 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) on the restaurant floor of the 12-storey Grand Kartal Hotel, authorities said, Duvar English reported.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said there had been 238 guests staying at the hotel, situated at the base of several ski slopes, which smoldered until the afternoon.

Police detained nine people as part of the investigation, Yerlikaya said, adding that prosecutors would shed light on the cause of the fire and that the people responsible would be brought to justice.

MP/