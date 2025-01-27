6 killed, dozens injured in Gas tanker explodes in Pakistan

According to rescue officials, the LPG tanker caught fire due to a gas leak. The fire engulfed several nearby houses. Eyewitnesses stated that the explosion triggered a massive blaze, with debris from the shattered vehicle landing in nearby residential areas, causing significant destruction.

Emergency officials confirmed the deaths of six people in the tragic incident, while 30 others sustained injuries, many of them seriously wounded. Rescue authorities warned that the death toll could rise, as several of the injured remain in critical condition.

Following the incident, an emergency was declared at local city hospitals. The injured are receiving treatment at government medical facilities. Multan City Police Officer Sadiq Ali reported that several houses were destroyed and livestock perished in the blaze. Rescue officials added that the fire was extinguished after hours of effort, involving more than ten firefighting vehicles.

Thirteen of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. Those being treated at the Burn Unit of the local hospital include 14 women, 3 children, and 9 men. Rescue workers have initiated search operations in adjacent localities to ensure safety. Furthermore, electricity and gas supply in the area have been suspended as a precautionary measure. The highway connecting Multan to other areas has since been reopened for traffic.

