FM Araghchi meets with acting Afghan minister of defense

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Afghanistan's capital on Sunday for talks with the Taliban's interim government officials.

In continuation of his meetings and consultations during his visit to Kabul, the top Iranian diplomat met and consulted with the Acting Minister of Defense of the caretaker Taliban government Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid on Sunday afternoon.

In the meeting with Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, the two sides discussed bilateral relations.

After the talks, the Iranian minister visited downtown Kabul. During his visit, he visited some shops and had a meal in a restaurant.

The Iranian foreign minister left for Afghanistan on Sunday morning and after arriving in Kabul, he met with the foreign minister of the caretaker government of Afghanistan.

He also met and talked with the Taliban prime minister.

