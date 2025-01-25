Iran Chargé d'affaires summoned to Azeri Foreign Ministry

The ministry expressed particular disappointment over the timing of this campaign, which followed the 16th meeting of the "State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation" held in Tehran after a long hiatus, Azer News reports.

Azerbaijan also condemned the failure to apologize for remarks made by Ardabil’s Friday Imam, Seyid Hassan Ameli, during a recent meeting.

The MFA stressed that such actions damage bilateral relations and urged Iran to prevent further provocations.

The Iranian chargé d'affaires expressed regret over these incidents and assured that the concerns would be communicated to Tehran.

MNA/