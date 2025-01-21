IMF predicts Iran’s economy to grow by 3.1% in 2025

The fund stated that Iran’s economy would expand by 3.1% in 2025, lower than a regional average growth rate of 3.9%.

IMF expected that Iran’s gross domestic product (GDP) would increase by $29 billion to $463 billion next year.

It said Iran’s non-oil sector of the economy would also expand by 2.3% in 2025, according to Press TV.

The IMF estimated that Iran’s oil production will average 3.1 million barrels per day (bpd) next year while its natural gas production would amount to the equivalent of 5.2 million bpd, making the country the second-largest hydrocarbon producer in the region after Saudi Arabia.

Iran’s oil exports would reach an average of 1.6 million bpd while gas exports would reach the equivalent of 0.4 million bpd in 2025, the global lender said.

The inflation rate will continue to fall in Iran next year to reach 29.5%, the lowest in four years but still higher than all other economies in the West Asia region, IMF forecasts indicated.

It expected that Iran will continue to maintain a positive balance of current accounts in 2025 at $13.9 billion, higher than many economies in the region.

The IMF data showed that Iran’s accessible foreign assets will reach $33.8 billion next year despite a continued regime of US sanctions that restrict the country’s access to banking services.

Iran would maintain a foreign debt-to-GDP ratio of 1.8% in 2025, the lowest in the entire region, the figures showed.

