Israel accepted ceasefire after battlefield defeat

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – A senior Iranian commander says the Israeli regime was forced to accept a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, stressing that the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement will continue its path stronger than before.

“Despite the Zionists’ savage crimes in Gaza, it was the brave and heroic Hamas that emerged victorious on the battlefield,” Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces for Cultural and Software Affairs Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said on Monday, Press TV reports.

He added that the Israeli regime suffered a defeat on the battlefield and only then agreed to the ceasefire.

Israel was forced to accept a ceasefire deal with Hamas on Wednesday. The long-awaited agreement went into effect on Sunday after a nearly three-hour delay.

As part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal, Israel on Monday released 90 Palestinian abductees after Hamas freed three Israeli captives.

Shekarchi further said the Palestinian resistance has become much stronger in comparison with the days before Operation al-Aqsa Flood, launched on October 7, 2023, by Palestinian resistance fighters in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified aggression against Palestinians.

