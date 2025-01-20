Four Israeli troops injured in West Bank

The Zionist authorities are looking to annex the West Bank to the occupied territories during Trump's presidency in the United States. Currently, more than 700,000 Zionist settlers live in 250 illegal settlements in this area, and Tel Aviv has intensified security measures in the West Bank to protect them. However, the Palestinian Resistance is not indifferent to such measures.

According to the reports, Israeli officials announced that at least 4 Zionist forces were injured following the explosion of an improvised explosive device in the path of an army vehicle in the Tubas region in the north of the West Bank.

The injured were taken to a hospital in the occupied territories by a military helicopter. Medical sources have confirmed that the condition of one of the injured is critical.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, more than 700 Palestinian civilians have been martyred in the West Bank by Israeli troops and settlers.

