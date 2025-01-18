Several wounded in martyrdom-seeking op in Tel Aviv

A statement from the police of the Israeli regime said that the police forces are looking into “the circumstances of the incident” and that a large number of officers are on the scene.

According to the Times of Israel report, a spokesman for the Magen David Adom ambulance service said medics are treating a man with moderate wounds and that “the terrorist was eliminated.”

The Palestinian sources have said that the attack was a martyrdom-seeking operation and the attacker used a machete in the operation.

It reported later that 19 year old Palestinian, Salah Yahya, was martyred in anti-Israeli operation in Tel Aviv. The above video footage shows that an armed settler shot dead the Palestinian.

