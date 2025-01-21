Iraqi Nujaba says will resume op if enemy resumes Gaza attack

According to the Nujaba Information Center, Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, congratulated all the freedom-seeking people in the world, especially the Axis of Resistance, on the victory of the Palestinian resistance in the battle of Al-Aqsa Storm.

The Nujaba head said that "We stopped our operations in support of Gaza after the ceasefire, but if the enemy resumes its operations, we will also return to the battlefield. We will never abandon the most important issue of the Islamic world, namely holy Al-Quds."

Praising the courageous leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the support of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Al-Kaabi continued to remember the great martyrs of the resistance, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Al-Sinwar, and the Iraqi martyrs of the path to Al-Quds.

