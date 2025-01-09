  1. Politics
Lebanese parl. elects Army Chief Joseph Aoun as pres.

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Lebanon's parliament voted Thursday to elect the country's army commander, Joseph Aoun, as head of state, the president.

The 13th Session of Parliamentary discussions in the Lebanese Parliament continued until afternoon after lawmakers failed to elect the new President in the morning session on Thursday.

The Army commander Joseph Aoun was elected as the president after the lawmakers cast their votes in the afternoon session of the parliament. 

Lebanon had been without a President since Michel Aoun's term ended in October 2022

President-elect Joseph Aoun delivered speech before Lebanese lawmakers after winning the Presidential vote.

This item is being updated....

