  1. Iran
Jan 9, 2025, 10:49 AM

Iran Army to be equipped with 1K modern drones: Statement

Iran Army to be equipped with 1K modern drones: Statement

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran Army has announced that its forces have received 1,000 modern drones which enjoy smart features.

The Islamic Republic will be able to utilize 1,000 domestically-made state-of-the-art drones, said the country’s Army in a statement on Thursday in concurrent with the ongoing "Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet) 19" military exercise in Iran.

The Iranian Army has always sought to gain more power to counter any threats, the statement added.

The Army and the IRGC have staged a joint military drill named the Payambar-e Azam 19 exercise which is a part of the annual "Power" drills. The purpose of the drill is to increase combat power and improve the ability to identify and confront potential threats.

MNA/FNA telegram

News ID 226688

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News