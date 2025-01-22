Over 2,000 flights canceled in rare winter storm in US

By early afternoon, more than 2,000 flights were canceled in and out of the United States, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

Many of the flight disruptions are in Texas, where airports in Houston shut down in the morning ahead of the worst of the storm. Other airports in the Southeast, including Tallahassee International Airport in Florida, announced plans to shutter later in the day, the New York Times reported.

In Louisiana, most flights were canceled at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. The airport said on its website that airlines planned to resume operations on Wednesday, weather permitting.

Both the international and regional airports in Mobile, Ala., closed on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday at noon, according to the Mobile Airport Authority. In Houston, George Bush International Airport and William P. Hobby Airport will reopen on Wednesday at 10 a.m. for arriving flights and 11 a.m. for departures.

Delays were also creeping up at airports. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, departures to the airport were delayed more than an hour, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

MA/PR