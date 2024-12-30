Pezeshkian extends condolences over former Indian PM death

Pezeshkian took to the X social media platform on Sunday to extend his heartfelt condolences to the Indian government and nation.

"I offer my condolences to the family and relatives of the late former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, and to entire people and government of #India," he wrote in an X post.

"Dr. Singh was a great leader for India and a great supporter of relations between the two nations of Iran and India," Pezeshkian added.

Singh led India from 2004 to 2014, becoming one of the longest-serving prime ministers of the country.

He died on Thursday aged 92.

