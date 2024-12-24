12 dead after explosives factory goes up in flames (+VIDEO)

Emergency services are on the scene at the explosives manufacturing plant in the Karesi district of Balikesir. It is understood that the explosion took place at the ZSR ammunition production factory and that the building collapsed in the blast.

Currently the fire brigade and other specialist teams are on the site and looking to see if there were other people inside the building that have not been so far accounted for.

Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu confirmed at the scene that there have been fatalities and injuries as a result of the incident. Ruling out the possibility of sabotage, Ustaoglu said that efforts to determine how many people were inside were continuing. He told reporters: "Initial investigations suggest this was a tragic accident."

Mr Ustaoglu said that the explosion took place in the capsule production section of the factory at around 8.25am this morning. He added, "There is an explosion at the ZSR explosives production facility. After the explosion occurred in the section of the factory where detonators are produced, the building collapsed. All our teams are here right now."

So far it is not known what exactly caused the blast but there are reports that the fire has now been brought under control. At least 12 people have reportedly been killed and a further three injured although it is not known yet how seriously. The factory, which opened in 2014, specialized in manufacturing munitions for light weapons, according to local media sources.

