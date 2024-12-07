US military base comes under attack in Baghdad

Speaking in a conversation with Al Jazeera, a security source announced that the American' military base near Baghdad International Airport was targeted.

The source added that the attack was carried out with a Katyusha missile.

The source also stated that the sirens sounded after the missile hit near the Baghdad airport.

The Resistance has been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

