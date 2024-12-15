Israeli military martyrs 50 across Gaza in one day

The fatalities were caused on Saturday, including 10 who perished during Israeli aggression against residential buildings in Gaza City, Press TV reported.

Five more were also killed as a result of Israeli aggression against a house at the al-Bureij Refugee Camp in the central part of the coastal sliver, including a journalist and his family members.

Gaza’s Civil Defense, meanwhile, reported that at least 90 of its members had been killed since last October, when the regime brought the entire territory under a war of genocide.

Later, Israeli warplanes struck the tents belonging to displaced Palestinians at the al-Dorra Stadium west of the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, causing extensive destruction and wounding a number of people.

More than 44,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have lost their lives as a result of the war that began after Gaza’s resistance movements staged a retaliatory operation against the occupied Palestinian territories in response to decades of deadly Israeli occupation and aggression.

Also on Saturday, Catherine Russell, executive director at UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, reminded that the deaths included more than 14,500 children.

She called for urgent global action to halt the daily suffering of the minors, who continued to face bloodshed, hunger, disease, and cold amid the genocide.

Russell stated that the world remained indifferent, while Gaza's children were daily victims of violence and deprivation.

The UN official called on the Israeli regime and “those with influence” over it to “take decisive action to end the suffering of children…to ensure children’s rights are upheld, and to adhere to obligations under international humanitarian law.”

She particularly referred to the Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza on Thursday, which pushed the number of children killed in Gaza in the past month to over 160, averaging four children per day.

The official also stressed that the threat of famine remained severe in northern Gaza, where the regime has markedly intensified its campaign of deadly occupation and siege over the past 71 days.

MNA