Iran has high potential to build passenger plane: MoD spox

Iran has the scientific capability and potential to be among the leading countries in manufacturing passenger and commercial aircraft, he underlined.

Touching upon organizing 12th Iran International Aerospace Exhibition in Kish Island, the spokesperson noted that the exhibition encompasses a part of Iran’s national and scientific capabilities and also the participating countries.

The participation of China, Russia, Pakistan, Malaysia, and Iran in the exhibition indicates synergy and cooperation of countries in the exchange of science and technologies in the aerospace sector, he stated.

The 12th Iran International Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Iran Airshow 2024, commenced on Tuesday, December 10 in Kish Island, southern Iran.

This exhibition is crucial for strengthening the country's aerospace infrastructure. It features air shows, unveil new achievements in the industry, and create opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and technology.

