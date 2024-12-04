Iran seriously pursues implementation of China deal

Speaking in a meeting with visiting Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Guoqing in Tehran on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian pointed to his constructive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of recent Summit of BRICS leaders in Kazan of Russia, saying that cooperation between Iran and China has always been friendly and cordial for a long time and today, the relations between the two countries are strategic.

Pezeshkian emphasized that his administration has been after the implementation of comprehensive deal with the Chinese government since the first days of his tenure as president of Iran, noting that pursuing the deal is solid evidence of the serious determination of Chinese government for the expansion of relations with Iran.

Stating that the United States is pursuing totalitarianism and unilateralism in the international arena, he pointed out that Iran is determined to expand its cooperation with China and Russia to tackle unilateralism.

The Chinese vice-premier, for his part, extended the warm greetings of his country’s president to President Pezeshkian and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran is a great and important country in the region and plays a constructive and effective role on the international stage.

Iran is a strategic and important partner for China, and it (China) has focused on expanding and strengthening strategic and long-term relations with Iran, Zhang Guoqing added.

MNA