De-dollarization, reforming intl. bodies BRICS main goals

BRICS popularity is due to its impact on the New World Order, Iran’s top diplomat said on Wednesday after attending the Council of Ministers’ meeting chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian while talking to reporters at the presidential compound.

There are signs that influence of BRICS’s objectives has been put at the focal attention of countries in the international arena, he said, emphasizing that de-dollarization and modification of the international bodies are the main goals dominated by the United States and the US dollar.

The popularity of BRICS shows the influence of BRICS in shaping the New World Order, he underlined.

MNA