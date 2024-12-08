Iran reacts to IAEA chief's remarks over its nuclear program

Baghaei made the comments on Saturday, a day after IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi claimed that Iran is dramatically accelerating its enrichment of uranium to up to 60% purity.

The spokesman said that Grossi's remarks are a reference to the “confrontational and unconstructive” action by the US, the UK, France, and Germany at the IAEA’s Board of Governors where they pushed for the approval of an anti-Iran resolution without any legal basis or logical justification.

The senior Iranian diplomat also referred to Grossi's visit to Tehran three weeks ago, during which Tehran and the IAEA agreed to strengthen technical cooperation.

He further cited that Grossi brought initiatives, but it was the US and those three European countries that made the IAEA chief’s efforts fruitless by pursuing the policy of pressure and exploiting the Board of Governors.

