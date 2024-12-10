Iran FM, IAEA chief discuss cooperation

During the phone conversation, the two sides conferred on the latest status of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA within the framework of the Safeguards agreements.

Strongly criticizing some members of the IAEA’s Board of Governors for taking “unconstructive measures” that prevented Grossi’s November visit to Tehran from resulting in progress in the two sides’ attempts to resolve outstanding issues concerning the agency’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, the top Iranian diplomat stressed that the Islamic Republic is still prepared to continue constructive cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as it did not hesitate to take decisive response to such measures, is still ready and willing to cooperate constructively with the IAEA within the defined technical framework, Araghchi underlined.

Rafael Grossi, for his part, emphasized the agency's determination for serious interaction with Iran, stating that within the framework of its duties and powers, he has held and will hold consultations with other parties to create a suitable atmosphere to solve the existing issues.

