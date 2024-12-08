South Korean interior minister resigns

Lee Sang-min said he was stepping down “in grave recognition of responsibility for failing to serve the public and the president well”, according to the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper.

President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted his resignation, the paper said.

Lee and Yoon are among those being investigated for alleged insurrection following the declaration of martial law on Tuesday, AFP reported.

Yoon, who narrowly survived an impeachment motion in parliament on Saturday, was forced to rescind martial law after lawmakers voted down his decree.

Earlier on Sunday, Police arrested Kim Yong-hyun, who was defense minister at the time of the martial law operation.

Kim had already been handed a travel ban.

MA/PR