Iran lifts curbs on visits to Abu Musa Island

Morteza Ehtesham said on Wednesday that travel to this island has been facilitated, adding that visiting the island in southern Iran is possible for all compatriots without any need for vetting process.

The governor also pointed out to the readiness of the passenger ship Almas Qeshm and the necessary coordination for establishing daily flights from Bandar Abbas International Airport to facilitate passenger travel between Bandar Abbas city and Bu Musa Island.

"Creating better and more infrastructure for accommodating passengers and necessary advertising to introduce recreational and maritime locations is on the agenda so that we can turn this island into one of Iran's tourist destinations," Ehtesham noted.

He referred to the significance of the strategic islands of Bu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb, as well as the Leader's emphasis on constructing residential units on these islands, adding that the introduction of the capacities and attractions of Bu Musa Island is emphasized, and planning for the development of tourism on this island is underway.

On November 5, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh paid a visit to Bu Musa, announcing an increase in the number of flights from Bandar Abbas to this island.

Previously, four flights operated by Karun Airlines, Pars Air, and Iran Air were available for the people of Bu Musa Island and travelers needed to obtain travel permits. From Saturday (December 7), flights to this island will be available every day.

