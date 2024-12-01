Israeli commander killed in northern Gaza

The regime’s army declared in a statement late on Saturday that Sergeant Zamir Burke was killed in ground battles in the Jabalia refugee camp, Palestine’s Shehab News Agency reported.

The soldier was a squad commander in the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion, Israeli media said, adding that he was killed on Friday.

The regime’s media outlets also reported that one Israeli trooper had been killed and two others injured in Gaza on Saturday.

On the same day, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that at least 44,382 Palestinians have been killed and 105,142 others injured since the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

Despite all these atrocities, the regime has not achieved its stated goals of annihilating Hamas Resistance movement and releasing captives held in Gaza.

