"There is no statute of limitation for war crimes"

"On Int'l Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare, we pay tribute to Iranian soldiers & civilians martyred or injured by deposed Saddam regime's chemical attacks during 1980-88 imposed war," said Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei in a post on X on Saturday.

"There is no statute of limitations for war crimes, and as such Iran persists in its demand for 'truth & justice' regarding those #German companies and others that actively and knowingly contributed to Iraq's #ChemicalWeapons programme," added the spokesman.

MNA