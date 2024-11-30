  1. Politics
Iran FM spox:

"There is no statute of limitation for war crimes"

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – The spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry has remembered the Iraqi Baathist regime's chemical attacks on Iran during the imposed war, highlighting that "There is no statute of limitation for war crimes."

"On Int'l Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare, we pay tribute to Iranian soldiers & civilians martyred or injured by deposed Saddam regime's chemical attacks during 1980-88 imposed war," said Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei in a post on X on Saturday. 

"There is no statute of limitations for war crimes, and as such Iran persists in its demand for 'truth & justice' regarding those #German companies and others that actively and knowingly contributed to Iraq's #ChemicalWeapons programme," added the spokesman. 

