4 Imposed-War veterans receive "unidentified hero" award

The award known as "unidentified hero" was given to Morteza Sarhangi, a writer who is considered the founder of literature about the martyrs and veterans with disabilities who were wounded during the Iraqi imposed war on Iran, and musician Mohsen Sharifian, musician and composer of folk music in the south of the country.

The other winner of the "unidentified hero" was Abdulhossein Banadri, who was the commander of the operations in the Kooy-e Zulfiqari region in 1980 and one of the Basij commanders during the Sacred Defense against invading Iraqi Baathist army for eight years.

The award was also given to Abdul Hassan Tanha, a Basiji commander who fought for eight years during the Sacred Defense and who has been in charge of reviving the operational areas of Kooy-e Zulfiqari region in Abadan, Khuzestan Province.

The awarding ceremony was the 12th edition of such a ceremony.

Backed by Western states, Iraqi Baathist regime headed by ruthless dictator Saddam Hussein imposed a war on Iran between 1980-88 sparking Iranians' Sacred (Holy) Defense.

