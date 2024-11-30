  1. Sports
Nov 30, 2024, 12:00 PM

Iran climbs one spot in FIFA ranking

Iran climbs one spot in FIFA ranking

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Iran's national football team climbed one spot to 18th in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking released recently.

Team Melli is second in the ranking, followed by Korea Republic and Australia. 

Japan maintained its position as Asia's top side in the latest ranking.

Starting at the summit, things really couldn’t be any tighter between the sides gracing the podium.

While Argentina (1st) remains at the top of the pile, France (2nd) and Spain (3rd) are in hot pursuit. England (4th) and Brazil (5th) retain their places, while Portugal (6th, up 1) and the Netherlands (7th, up 1) both climb a spot. Belgium slipped a pair of positions (8th, down 2), and it’s a case of “as you were” for Italy (9th) in a congested top 10 that is rounded off by the returning Germany (10th, up 1).

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on Dec. 19.

AMK/TT

News ID 225052

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News