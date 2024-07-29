Two men killed in North Yorkshire plane crash

A two-seater light aeroplane crashed at a rural location in Thorganby, Selby, around 9:50 am on Sunday, North Yorkshire Police said.

The next of kin of the victims, said to be in their twenties, have been informed and formal identification processes are currently underway, The Independent reported.

The force said it was working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to launch a full investigation into the circumstances around the incident.

No further injuries were reported.

Several police vans and fire engines were seen lining a road near the crash site.

MP/PR