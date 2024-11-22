Retaliation against Zionist entity’s aggression inevitable

Speaking on Thursday to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen channel, Aragchi underlined the critical need for regional unity and consultations as tensions escalate due to what he described as the "Zionist entity's aggressions," stressing that the ongoing war on Gaza and broader Israeli policies could destabilize the entire region.

"The region is experiencing unique circumstances, with ongoing aggressions by the Zionist entity," he said, warning of "the possibility of the war expanding and affecting all countries in the region."

Araghchi detailed Iran’s extensive diplomatic efforts, including shuttle diplomacy and hosting key regional leaders. He noted that Iran's President recently received the Syrian and Qatari foreign ministers, alongside a Russian delegation, reflecting the shared concerns of regional states over "Israel's" policies.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed to a growing consensus among regional nations to confront the Israeli occupation's actions. He referred to the aftermath of Iran's True Promise II operation, which, he said, highlighted the region's solidarity.

"We saw solidarity after the Islamic Republic of Iran executed the True Promise II operation, and I believe regional nations have become more aware and vigilant in the face of Zionist crimes," he explained.

"The Resistance will emerge victorious," the Foreign Minister asserted, as "this entity has become an outcast, and the countries of the region have begun to acknowledge the mistake of normalizing relations with it."

Araghchi accused Western nations, particularly the United States, of enabling the Israeli occupation in its aggression by providing "a carte blanche and green light" for its actions, including its genocide in Gaza and its war on Lebanon.

"Over the past 13 months of the ongoing war in Gaza and since the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, this entity has not hesitated to commit any crime, violating all laws, international treaties, and humanitarian principles," Aragchi stressed.

Moreover, Araghchi discussed the status of the Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas, saying that his Qatari counterpart confirmed that there is no intention of closing Hamas' offices in Doha, labeling circulating reports on the matter as rumors.

Araghchi confirmed that Iran would retaliate against recent Israeli actions, although the timing and nature of the response remain strategic. "Retaliation against the Zionist entity’s aggression is inevitable, but the timing, circumstances, and method depend on suitable conditions."

"Operation True Promise III will proceed as pledged," he asserted.

Aragchi underlined that while "the Zionist entity has sought to provoke Iran and drag it into a regional war" over the past months, Iran has "monitored developments in the region with exceptional precision and tact" and has "acted wisely to avoid falling into the Zionist entity's trap."

Moreover, he maintained that "Israel" still chose to initiate an attack against Tehran, making retaliation by Iran inevitable, however, the response will be neither delayed nor hastened, and the Islamic Republic will respond "legally and in accordance with international law."

As for claims that "Israel" might target Iranian nuclear facilities, Araghchi dismissed allegations about the vulnerability of Iran’s nuclear facilities, emphasizing the strength of the country’s air defense systems and warning "Israel" against any such attacks.

The Iranian FM said, "Attacking our nuclear facilities would be a grave mistake," given that Tehran has made it clear that "if the Zionist entity targets our nuclear facilities, we will respond in kind."

In this context, Araghchi noted, "I doubt they would resort to such a reckless act because they are well aware of our reaction."

SD/