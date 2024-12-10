Toppling Zionist regime remains on agenda

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks at a recent parliament session as quoted by the spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Rezaei, on Tuesday, when a closed session where the senior IRGC commander discussed various national and regional issues.

Rezaei said that in the meeting, Major General Salami analyzed the situation in the region and emphasized that Iran's power has not weakened by any means, stressing that the goal of overthrowing the Zionist regime remains firmly on the agenda.

Additionally, Major General Salami stated that the Resistance has achieved self-sufficiency today.

He expressed gratitude for the contributions of Haj Qassem Soleimani to defeating the ISIL terror group.

Referring to the past 15 years in Syria, he highlighted Martyr Soleimani's crucial role in the destruction of ISIL and other terrorist organizations, noting that during that period, the American plan against the Islamic world failed.

AMK/6312948