Gaza rescuers say 13 children among 30 martyred

The first strike early Sunday hit a house in Jabalia, northern Gaza, killing "at least 25" people, including 13 children, and injuring more than 30, civil defence said,

Since October 6, the Israeli military has been engaged in a withering air and ground assault on areas of northern Gaza, including Jabalia, saying they are seeking to stop Hamas militants from regrouping there.

Another strike on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City killed five people, with others still missing in the aftermath, civil defense said.

"A number of civilians are still under the rubble," the agency added.

MNA