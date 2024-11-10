Hezbollah drones, rockets strike key Israeli sites

The Hezbollah’s Military Media reported a series of rocket salvos targeting key sites in the occupied territories, Israeli settlements, and military forces, reaffirming the movment’s commitment to confronting the ongoing Israeli aggression, Al Manar TV English website reported.

Hezbollah’s military media released a series of statements detailing the attacks and their outcomes:

The initial statement indicated that at midnight on Sunday, November 10, 2024, Islamic Resistance combatants targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces near the Hasan Gate in the vicinity of the town of Shebaa with a rocket salvo.

The second statement declared that 15 minutes later, the Islamic Resistance forces targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of HaGoshrim with a rocket salvo.

Circulating video shows a direct hit in the Tel Hai area, the Northern Galilee:

Hezbollah’s third statement indicated that at 10:30 AM, the group’s forces accurately targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces between the towns of Houla and Markaba to the east with a rocket salvo.

In line with the warning issued to several northern settlements, Islamic Resistance forces launched a rocket salvo at the Kiryat Shmona settlement at 9:15 AM on Sunday, the fourth statement read.

Hezbollah’s fifth statement mentioned that at 11:08 AM, the group’s forces targeted the Shraga base north of the occupied city of Acre with a barrage of rockets.

According to the group’s sixth statement, after tracking the movements of an Israeli enemy force attempting to infiltrate towards the town of Ainatha, Hezbollah forces engaged the intruding force at 3:30 AM on the southwestern outskirts of Aitaroun, resulting in casualties among its members.

Simultaneously at 11:40 AM on Sunday, Islamic Resistance forces launched a series of rocket salvos targeting the settlements of Even Menachem, Shtula, Zar’it, and Shomera, as detailed in the group’s seventh to tenth statements.

The targeting of these areas follows Hezbollah’s announcement that occupied cities and settlements in northern areas will be directly attacked, urging settlers to evacuate the region.

Hezbollah’s eleventh statement declared an aerial strike at 10:30 AM, in which a squadron of attack drones accurately targeted and struck a gathering of enemy army forces in the Avivim settlement.

The Israeli enemy has confirmed that some of the drones and missiles launched by Hezbollah hit targets inside the occupied territories.

MNA