Envoy comments on launch of two Iranian satellites into space

A few hours after the successful launch of the Kowsar and Hodhod satellites into the 500 km orbit, the first telemetry signals of these two satellites were received at local ground stations in Iran, Jalali wrote on his X account on Wednesday.

"I congratulate this great success to the scientific community and Iranian experts, including Omidfaza company, as well as to everyone active in the technology field," he added.

With the ever-increasing expansion of technological cooperation between Iran and the Russian Federation, we will see more and more such great news, he stated.

The two domestically-made satellites launched by Iran on Tuesday in cooperation with Russia have begun transmitting signals, indicating their perfect condition and orbiting.

The satellites, named Kowsar and Hodhod, were launched into space from eastern Russia using a Soyuz rocket carrier in the early hours of Tuesday and were successfully placed into the 500 km orbit of Earth.

The data and images from the two satellites will be suitable for use in agriculture, land surveying, transport, and the environment.

The great advantage of the Hodhod satellite is that its mission is to create a platform for providing narrowband Internet of Things (IoT) services, with international coverage and in remote areas, including forests and mountains.

