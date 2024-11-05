Iranian FM, Pakistan's PM discuss bilateral ties

In the meeting which took place in Islamabad on Tuesday, the Prime Minister of Pakistan welcomed the visit of Iran's foreign minister to Pakistan, stressing the importance of deep relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Condemning the aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran, Pakistan's prime minister emphasized his country's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sharif also expressed his concern about the situation in the Middle East caused by Israel's war and genocide against the Palestinians.

The Pakistani premier conveyed his warm and sincere greetings to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He emphasized Pakistan's desire to further strengthen brotherly relations with Iran by maintaining regular high-level exchanges, as well as strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The two sides discussed a wide range of issues of Iran and Pakistan, developments in the Middle East, including the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening to meet with top Pakistani officials and discuss bilateral relations as well as ways to deal with the threats of the Zionist regime and reduce tensions in the region.

He had met with his Pakistani counterpart, followed by their joint press conference earlier on Tuesday.

MNA