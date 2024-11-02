Iran in pot 2 of AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025

Set to take place from February 12 to March 1, 2025, the 42nd edition of the tournament features a final cast that comprises China –automatically qualified as host– and 15 sides that made it through the Qualifiers, which concluded last month.

The 16 sides have been seeded into four pots based on their final ranking from the 2023 edition, with China seeded first as the host association.

Pot 1: China, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Japan

Pot 2: Korea Republic, Australia, Iran, Jordan

Pot 3: Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Kyrgyzstan

Pot 4: Qatar, Thailand, Yemen, North Korea

