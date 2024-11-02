  1. Sports
Iran in pot 2 of AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – The stage for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup China 2025 will be set for the 16 qualified teams on November 7 when the official draw takes place at the Grand Skylight International Guanlan in Shenzhen, China.

Set to take place from February 12 to March 1, 2025, the 42nd edition of the tournament features a final cast that comprises China –automatically qualified as host– and 15 sides that made it through the Qualifiers, which concluded last month.

The 16 sides have been seeded into four pots based on their final ranking from the 2023 edition, with China seeded first as the host association.

Pot 1: China, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Japan

Pot 2: Korea Republic, Australia, Iran, Jordan

Pot 3: Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Kyrgyzstan

Pot 4: Qatar, Thailand, Yemen, North Korea

