Pakistani security forces kill 4 terrorists: report

The security forces conducted the operation in the South Waziristan district of the province on reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"During the conduct of the operation, the terrorists' location was effectively engaged by our troops," the ISPR said, adding that four terrorists were killed during the operation.

A clearance operation is being carried out to eliminate the presence of other terrorists from the area, the ISPR added.

MA/PR