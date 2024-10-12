UN agency terms mass displacement in Lebanon akin to Gaza

TRT World reported, citing UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini on Friday that the agency continued to provide services to the most vulnerable left behind.

"Now, that's part, unfortunately, of the plight, but if you compare it with what happened also in Gaza recently, you might have heard me describing how people are constantly being moved like pinballs. And one of the fears is that we replicate a situation similar to the one we have seen until now in Gaza," he said.

The Zionist regime has ramped up strikes across southern Lebanon and on Beirut's once-densely populated southern suburbs over the last three weeks, issuing evacuation warnings for more than 100 towns in southern Lebanon and neighborhoods near the capital.

They include evacuation warnings and strikes on the Burj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut's southern suburbs and the Rashidiyeh Palestinian refugee camp near the southern coastal city of Tyre.

Around 1.2 million people have been displaced in Lebanon and more than 2,100 people killed in the last year, most of them since September 23, according to Lebanese authorities.

AMK/PR