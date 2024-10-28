Russia to roll out new warship With 20 Kalibr cruise missiles

Russian shipbuilders have presented a model of a Sarsar project ship, which is capable of carrying up to 20 Kalibr cruise missiles, Renat Mistakhov, Director General of the Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation joint stock company, told the state-run Zvezda news outlet.

"The new vessel is a continuation of Project 21631, Bolshoy Buyan [Buyan-M missile corvette]," Mistakhov said, adding that the ship’s longer version will have 1,500 tons of displacement.

In addition to the Kalibr missiles, the new warship will be armed with updated air defense systems, artillery guns and missile systems, according to Mistakhov.

Buyan-M is a 950-ton displacement ship that is 74 meters (243 feet) long with a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph).

Among other armament elements, the vessel has eight vertical launch tubes holding 3K14 Kalibr missiles.

