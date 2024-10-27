UNSC to hold meeting over Israeli attack against Iran

The UNSC will convene on Monday following Israeli aggression against Iran, CNN reported on Sunday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in letters to the Secretary General of the United Nations and the Security Council President on Saturday, urged the world body to take a decisive stance considering the consequences of the continuous and systematic Israeli aggressions and condemn the regime’s actions to send a message to the international community that such flagrant violations will not go unanswered.

He has called on the United Nations, including the 15-member Security Council to condemn the Zionist regime’s attacks on Iran.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air defenses have successfully confronted the Israeli acts of aggression.

Iran’s air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted the acts of aggression, it said, adding that some limited damage was caused in some areas, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

