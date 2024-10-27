Italian people hold rally for peace in Gaza

Around 10,000 people marched through the Center of Rome waving a giant peace flag in front of the Colosseum, Euro News reported.

Many among the protesters were very concerned about the high number of civilians killed in Gaza.

They urged the Italian government and the international community to revive a peace conference under the leadership of the United Nations.

Other rallies were held in Turin, Milan, Florence, Bari, Palermo and Cagliari with the support of hundreds of groups calling for peace.

