Israeli regime conducts aerial aggression on Syria’s Latakia

The local Syrian media said on Thursday that Israeli regime launched an attack on the northwestern Syrian province of Latakia.

Explosions were heard in the skies above Latakia and air defense systems responded to "targets," according to Syrian official news agency, SANA.

It noted that fire crews were attempting to extinguish a blaze at the site of the attack.

Multiple explosions also occurred following an attack on a military headquarters at the eastern entrance of Latakia, according to social media videos, as reported by the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

MNA