Nov 11, 2024, 2:21 PM

Zionist regime launches new attack on Syria’s Homs

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – The local media in Syria on Monday announced that the Zionist regime’s forces launched a fresh attack on Syria’s Homs province.

Al-Mayadeen correspondent reported that explosions were heard in Al-Majd suburbs, south of Homs city, but did not provide further details.

Al Jazeera also reported, citing Syrian sources, that the Chenchar area in the Homs suburbs was targeted by the occupying regime of Israel.

Al-Masirah TV also reported that Israeli regime targeted a humanitarian aid convoy in southern Homs province.

The Syria’s local media outlets reported the closure of the international road from Homs to Damascus following the Israeli attack.

