US official raises new claims over Iran's nuclear program

Rep. Mike Turner, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, claimed on Sunday that Iran could declare itself a nuclear weapons state "by the end of the year," blaming Biden administration policies for what would mark a major escalation that the US has sought for years to avoid.

"What we see now with this administration, [Iran] might declare themselves a nuclear weapons state by the end of this year, with the reports have been- news reports have been out stating that there is a possibility," Turner claimed Sunday in an interview with CBS.

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

MP/