UK, Germany to sign historic security agreement

This week, Britain will sign a historic defense deal with Germany. It should help pave the way for closer military and security ties with the European Union, states The Times.

The pact is expected to allow British and German forces to conduct joint military exercises on NATO's eastern border with Russia, most likely in Estonia and Lithuania.

It will also allow both countries to jointly purchase more weapons and lead to closer cooperation in the development and production of next-generation weapons.

The newspaper noted that the UK is seeking to conclude a wide-ranging security and defense pact with the EU, covering defense, intelligence sharing, energy, and the fight against illegal migration.

MNA/