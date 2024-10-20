US claims classified documents on Israel attack plans leaked

The documents are attributed to the US Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency, and note that Israel was still moving military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran’s blistering ballistic missile attack on Oct.1, The Associated Press reported. They were sharable within the “Five Eyes,” which are the US, Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

The documents, which are marked top secret, were posted to the Telegram messaging app and first reported by CNN and Axios.

The investigation is also examining how the documents were obtained — including whether it was an intentional leak by a member of the US intelligence community or obtained by another method, like a hack — and whether any other intelligence information was compromised, one of the officials said. As part of that investigation, officials are working to determine who had access to the documents before they were posted, the official said.

In a statement, the Pentagon said it was aware of the reports of the documents but did not have further comment.

