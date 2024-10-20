  1. Politics
Oct 20, 2024, 3:14 PM

US claims classified documents on Israel attack plans leaked

US claims classified documents on Israel attack plans leaked

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – The United States is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents that assess Israel's alleged attack on Iran, three US officials claimed to the media.

The documents are attributed to the US Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency, and note that Israel was still moving military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran’s blistering ballistic missile attack on Oct.1, The Associated Press reported. They were sharable within the “Five Eyes,” which are the US, Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

The documents, which are marked top secret, were posted to the Telegram messaging app and first reported by CNN and Axios. 

The investigation is also examining how the documents were obtained — including whether it was an intentional leak by a member of the US intelligence community or obtained by another method, like a hack — and whether any other intelligence information was compromised, one of the officials said. As part of that investigation, officials are working to determine who had access to the documents before they were posted, the official said.

In a statement, the Pentagon said it was aware of the reports of the documents but did not have further comment.

SD/

News ID 223240

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News