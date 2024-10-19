Hezbollah launches barrage of rockets on 'Israel'

The Israeli media in a post on X earlier on Saturday said that some 55 rockets were fired from Lebanon at Haifa Bay, Upper Galilee and Western Galilee today.

Over 100 rockets were fired from Lebanon today, the Times of Israel said on Saturday citing a statement from the Israeli military.

The Times added that a man was killed and at least 9 were wounded in latest rocket barrages on northern 'Israel'.

It was also reported on Saturday that Netanyahu's residence was targeted by a Hezbollah drone but he and his family were safe.

MNA